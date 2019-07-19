Latest Weather Blog
Speed, impairment suspected in crash that killed 19-year-old girl
KILLIAN - Authorities say speed and impairment are suspected factors in a deadly Livingston Parish crash.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, troopers began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 44 west of LA 22. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Megan Shoeman.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Shoeman was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 eastbound at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda ran off the roadway to the left and hit a tree.
The vehicle then flipped and ultimately overturned.
Although Shoeman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, she was partially ejected from the vehicle. Shoeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Impairment is suspected on the part of Shoeman. Authorities say a toxicology sample was obtained from her and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
