Speed dating goes virtual in COVID-altered life
BATON ROUGE - The pandemic put the brakes on social events, including ones designed to help singles meet a significant other.
But speed daters are finding ways to still meet other singles. Cox has organized virtual speed dating events.
"I mean we kind of had an instant connection, we never dated anybody after our first date," a couple who met online 20 years ago and is helping organize the events, said.
