Special Response Team spends hour getting person out of Connell Street home after reports of gunfire

BATON ROUGE - BRPD's Special Response Team blocked off a part of Connell Street near Florida Boulevard on Tuesday morning after gunfire was reported at a home in the area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said there were no victims in the reported shooting, but officers were working to get someone out of the home where the gunfire happened. People at the scene said the shooting happened at a home that was being used as a barbershop.

BRPD's SRT unit brought an armored vehicle to the scene around noon after an hour of working to get the person out of the house. The team had guns pointed at the house and used a bullhorn to speak to the person inside. Two people were put into the back of a car.

An ambulance is staged at the scene, but no injuries have been reported. The armored vehicle left the scene around 2:30 p.m. with the last of the police leaving just before four p.m. Multiple dogs were taken from the house and put inside an Animal Control & Rescue vehicle as well.