70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Special Olympics coach charged with raping disabled athlete

1 hour 44 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 May 09, 2019 1:54 PM May 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPVI
READING, Pa. (AP) - A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.
  
The Reading Eagle reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
  
He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon's apartment July 15.
  
The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon's advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.
  
Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim's Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.
  
A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.
  
A call seeking comment from Sheldon's public defender wasn't returned.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days