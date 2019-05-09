72°
Special Olympics coach charged with raping disabled athlete

Thursday, May 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPVI
READING, Pa. (AP) - A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.
  
The Reading Eagle reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
  
He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon's apartment July 15.
  
The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon's advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.
  
Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim's Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.
  
A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.
  
A call seeking comment from Sheldon's public defender wasn't returned.
