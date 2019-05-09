72°
Latest Weather Blog
Special Olympics coach charged with raping disabled athlete
READING, Pa. (AP) - A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.
The Reading Eagle reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.
He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon's apartment July 15.
The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon's advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.
Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim's Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.
A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.
A call seeking comment from Sheldon's public defender wasn't returned.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy fired after video shows him slamming suspect's head into SUV
-
Mayor to consider budget cut in preparation for St. George split
-
Man charged with burglary may have pulled off more complicated crime
-
City department heads react to mayor's request for proposed budget cuts
-
Possible tornado touches down in Zachary