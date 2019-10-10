Special Needs Day at the Audubon Zoo

Special Needs Day at The Audubon Zoo Photo: The Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo is hosting its sixth annual Special Needs Day on Saturday, November 2.

The Zoo will open an hour early at 9 a.m. to ensure that guests with special needs have the best experience possible.

The Capital One Bank Stage and Field will feature animal encounters in quiet spaces in addition to a wellness fair. Health and social service organizations will also be on hand to offer information on resources available to visitors.

Community Relations Director, Eileen Lumar-Johnson says, “On any given day our family of attractions offers a sensory-rich experience for our guests with special needs. We are delighted once again to host this event that highlights our ongoing commitment to make every Audubon visit personal and accessible.

On Special Needs day, Zoo admission for special needs visitors—along with up to three guests—is $3 each.

For more information visit https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/special-needs-day.