Special needs child found dead inside car; 2 arrested in South Carolina

Photo: WCIV

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - Two people were arrested after a special needs child was found dead inside a vehicle in South Carolina Monday night.

First responders determined that the 13-year-old girl, who had been left in a car near Low Country Highway in Colleton County, was deceased upon their arrival at the scene Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said two suspects, identified as Rita Pangalangan and Larry King, are facing charges in connection to the child's death.The exact charges were not immediately announced.

Pangalangan works in early childhood education for the Colleton County School District, according WCIV.

The county seat, Walterboro, saw temperatures in the high 80s that day.

Both suspects are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro while they await a bond hearing, according to the sheriff's office.