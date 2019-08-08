Special gift: EBR deputy helps little girl celebrate 3rd birthday

EAST BATON ROUGE - A local deputy helped make a little girl's birthday party one to remember.

While eating at an area Chick-Fil-A, Sgt. Johnathan Malveaux caught the attention of young guests celebrating a young girl's birthday.

"The kids were starstruck by the sheriff's deputies having dinner," the girl's mother said in a post on social media. "Sgt. J. Malveaux came in the play area to visit with the kiddos before he left. He gave out some high fives, hugs, and even took a picture with them."

After a little visit, Malveaux left the restaurant. He later returned with a special gift for the birthday girl.

"When we finally made it to the parking lot, much to our surprise, Sgt. J. Malveaux drove up with a birthday gift in his hands for the birthday girl...a birthday crown, sash, and all," the mother said.

As Malveaux left for the final time he said "Happy Birthday" on his speaker.

In a different social media post, Malveaux thanked the family for allowing him to participate in the festivities.