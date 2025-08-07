Latest Weather Blog
Speaker Mike Johnson featured on TIME cover profiling Louisiana native's role in Trump administration
NEW YORK — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.
The cover story, titled "The Survivor," details the representative's actions during the Trump administration, including stopping a vote blocking President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, passing the Laken Riley Act expediting the deportation of arrested migrants and pushing through pro-crypto legislation that blesses certain digital assets tied to the U.S. dollar.
"He’s succeeded in Trump’s GOP in part by aligning the Legislative Branch behind Trump’s goals. It’s a collaboration that is changing America," TIME's piece dated Aug. 18 reads.
Johnson, who was elected to represent Louisiana's 4th District in 2016, was named the Speaker of the House in October 2023. The evangelical Christian politician grew up in Shreveport and went to LSU for undergraduate and law school.
TIME's new cover: House Speaker Mike Johnson has succeeded in Trump's GOP in part by aligning the Legislative Branch behind Trump's goals—in a collaboration that is changing America https://t.co/D8jVzznYNF
Photograph by Greg Kahn for TIME pic.twitter.com/08eiYVSSED— TIME (@TIME) August 7, 2025
