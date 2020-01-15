Spat between neighbors escalates into shooting, one man arrested

Byron Keith Johnson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that a dispute between neighbors erupted into a shooting that ended with one person's arrest.

The argument broke out Tuesday, on North 37 Street, when 57-year-old Byron Keith Johnson allegedly confronted a neighbor about their loud music.

Police say when the neighbor refused to lower his music, Johnson walked back to his home, got a handgun, and used it to shoot once at his neighbor.

An official report says Johnson missed and the bullet ended up hitting the front door of the man's home.

When detectives followed up and attempted to speak with Johnson, he allegedly refused to respond.

After securing a warrant, detectives made their way into Johnson's home, detained him, and found a handgun on the premises, which they say was reported stolen.

Johnson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.