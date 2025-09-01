SPARE NOTES: Future Stars Showcased At Capital City Strike Out

BATON ROUGE - Results and some observations from this past weekend’s very successful Capital City Strike Out youth tournament at All Star Lanes …

First of all, a total entry of 80 was outstanding for this tournament being held for the 12th time in the last 14 years and it was the biggest entry since USBC dropped the U20 division a few years ago. Again, a well-run tournament, date and location make this a winner in a lot of different ways.

Over $4,500 was awarded in scholarships during the two-day event which now puts the total scholarship money over $50,000 in the history of this tournament.

More than anything, this tournament showcases the future of this bowling in this state and again reinforces how good some of the high school bowlers are.

But, while most of my focus was on the U18 divisions, it was pretty cool to watch a couple of youngsters in the U12 divisions who are the offspring of guys I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the lanes with.

Sammy Livingston made it to the final six on Sunday until his thumb, which took a beating, couldn’t quite make it through. Ra’kheemm Stewart made it through some cliff hangers and finished second in the division. I know both dads were proud as well as all the family and friends that were watching.

The U18 boys and girls’ divisions lived up to what was expected as it took a 215 average to qualify for the finals in the boy’s division and a strong 183 for the girls over the eight games Saturday on the 40 foot and 44-foot challenge patterns.

Caroline Engeron of Albany, who posted a perfect 300 game in July at Junior Gold, swept through the double elimination bracket undefeated to win the U18 girls division. She averaged 206. 5 for the final eight games. She won the championship with a two-game 461-395 win in the final match over Alex Young of Archbishop Chapelle.

First place in the division was $385.

Young came back with three wins in the elimination side of the bracket, defeating Ava Doucet of St. Joseph’s Academy, 450-368, to get back to the final match. Young averaged 200.4 in 10 games and won $245 for second. Doucet earned $145 for third place.

The U18 boys division went to the final possible match as Colin Clark of Holy Cross defeated Anthony Linker of Archbishop Rummel to win the championship, 461-417. Clark had games of 236-225.

Clark came to the finals undefeated, but No. 1 qualifier Linker defeated Clark, 408-393, to force a second championship match. Linker had defeated Carter Santangelo of John Curtis, 478-465, to get back to the championship match.

Clark won $630 for the title, while the scholarship for Linker in second was $440. Smith averaged 217.2 for 10 games on Sunday.

The U15 title was a match that went to the final frames of the second game with Luling’s Easton Smith downing Zander Tran of Patrick Taylor, 440-425 for the title for a $510 scholarship.

In the U12 division, Logan Nguyen from Westside Lanes in NOLA, won the title over Stewart with a 389-357 decision. Nguyen averaged 188.5 for his six Sunday games and won a $340 scholarship.

The New Orleans area really shown in the event this year with six of the final eight bowlers in championship matches.

All in all, a tremendous weekend spotlighting bowling future and a tip of the hat to Phil Godley, Kim Bogan and all the staff at All Star for their work to make this all go this weekend.

Back with you next Monday and until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe