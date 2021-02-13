Spanish Town to celebrate Mardi Gras with 'Pretty in Pink' reverse parade

BATON ROUGE - Folks in Spanish Town are dressing up, not for their annual Mardi Gras parade, but their COVID alternative.

"The idea just kinda came in my head. We decorate, why don't we just decorate more and have our competition," Mary Jane Marcantel said.

Marcantel is a long time Spanish Town resident, who also came up with the 'Pretty in Pink' home decoration competition and reverse parade. About two dozen homeowners are participating.

We're hoping that people who come here drive through here, stay in their cars, drive through. Look at what we've done, and then go on," Marcantel said.

The Spanish Town parade dates back 40 years. Annually, the big parade attracts close to 200,000 people, but this year it was canceled because of COVID-19.

"We are going to be having a Mardi Gras, it's not like it usually is. We're not going have hundreds of thousands like there is, but it's people who want to enjoy life," Parade President Robert King said.

King adds that nearby businesses won't get the economic boost from the parade, surrounding activities and local charities the parade donates to will have to take a cut.

"We donate upwards of 100-thousand or so to charities, so all of our charities will hurt," King said.

The official drive-by parade starts on Saturday at noon, but you can tour the homes all weekend long.