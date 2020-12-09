Spanish Town parade leaders push for 2021 Mardi Gras celebration

BATON ROUGE - As other krewes have done away with 2021 Mardi Gras celebrations, Spanish Town is still working toward a solution to let the good times roll.

Spanish Town Mardi Gras board President Robert King requested a meeting with the mayor's office to discuss Mardi Gras plans in late November.

After a conference call among the mayor and krewes, the mayor's office requested a written proposal of Spanish Town's alternative plans.

King reiterated the krewe's original proposal, which included a longer route, fewer floats, and requiring riders to wear both masks and gloves.

The other option would be a public event in Spanish Town, though one that does not include a parade.

The proposal was sent over to a medical advisory group who will need to support one of those options in order for a celebration to take place.

King says he is still optimistic a parade could roll on Feb. 13. The krewe needs about 45 days to get the parade or event planned and organized.