Latest Weather Blog
Spanish Town parade leaders push for 2021 Mardi Gras celebration
BATON ROUGE - As other krewes have done away with 2021 Mardi Gras celebrations, Spanish Town is still working toward a solution to let the good times roll.
Spanish Town Mardi Gras board President Robert King requested a meeting with the mayor's office to discuss Mardi Gras plans in late November.
After a conference call among the mayor and krewes, the mayor's office requested a written proposal of Spanish Town's alternative plans.
King reiterated the krewe's original proposal, which included a longer route, fewer floats, and requiring riders to wear both masks and gloves.
The other option would be a public event in Spanish Town, though one that does not include a parade.
The proposal was sent over to a medical advisory group who will need to support one of those options in order for a celebration to take place.
King says he is still optimistic a parade could roll on Feb. 13. The krewe needs about 45 days to get the parade or event planned and organized.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brusly speed sign is deciding who is naughty or nice this holiday...
-
Spanish Town parade leaders push for 2021 Mardi Gras celebration
-
St. James Parish cancels 2020 Christmas Eve bonfires on the levee
-
Can your employer require you to get a COVID vaccine?
-
Elaborate light display inspires generosity during the holiday season
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday