Spanish Town flamingos make their annual visit to LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Every year, members of the Spanish Town krewe make their way to the University Lakes and plant dozens of giant wooden flamingos in the water.

This year is no different; the bright pink birds were placed there sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

On a freezing Monday morning, eager residents didn't let the cold stop them from snatching the birds. Despite the weather, locals hopped into their boats (or just waded into the water) and retrieved the birds to display in their front yards.

The tradition began in the 1980s, and at the time the goal was to drum up interest in the Spanish Town ball, which hadn't garnered much attention yet.

Their creative idea of establishing a Flamingo-race was successful, and now the birds are in high demand.

Baton Rouge residents who are quick enough to snag one of the flamingos, proudly plant the birds outside their homes.

This year, the Spanish Town ball takes place Saturday, Feb. 8, followed up by the parade Feb. 22.