Spanish man sentenced to just over 15 years for killing, eating his mother

Alberto Sanchez Gomez Photo: Twitter

MADRID, Spain - A 28-year-old man from Spain has been sentenced to a prison term of 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in the Madrid-based community of Las Ventas, CNN reports.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez is accused of strangling his mother to death, dismembering her corpse, and then consuming it over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court.

Madrid's porsecutor's office adds that the murder was carried out after the two argued.

Local media identified Gomez's mother as 66-year-old Maria Soledad Gomez.

One news outlet noted that Gomez often displayed violent behavior towards his mother, and she eventually took out a restraining order against him.

But friends of the family told court officials that anytime Gomez would call home, his mother would always take him back in, telling them, "What can I do, he is my son?"

Sanchez, dubbed the 'cannibal of Las Ventas' by local media, was arrested in February 2019, and his trial began in April.

In addition to a sentence of spending nearly 15 and a half years behind bars, Gomez is required to pay his brother a compensation that totals €60,000 (around $73,000).