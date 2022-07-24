Latest Weather Blog
Spanish court summons Shakira to answer tax evasion charges
MADRID (AP) - A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading 14.5 million euros, $16.4 million, in taxes has called on the pop music star to testify in mid-June.
Prosecutors charged the singer in December for not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama. In their indictment, prosecutors also allege that the Colombian-born singer concealed her income through 14 companies in tax heavens.
Trending News
Shakira's Spanish public relations firm says the singer has settled all her debts with local tax authorities. It says she will testify as required on June 12 at a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, the Barcelona suburb where Shakira lives with soccer player Gerard Pique and the couple's children.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting himself in the chest
-
Local charities helping kids prepare for the new school year
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July Community Service Scholarships
Sports Video
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...
-
Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days