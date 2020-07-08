Span of Mississippi River near Hahnville reopened after barge capsize

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard announced they’ve reopened a stretch of the Mississippi River near Hahnville that was closed to traffic after a barge capsized.

The span of river that was affected was from mile marker 127 to mile marker 129. The Mississippi was closed in that area Tuesday in response to a collision between two towing vessels. One of those vessels was carrying caustic soda which capsized into the river.

The capsized barge has now been secured, and the Coast Guard and the Port of South Louisiana are currently monitoring the area for changing conditions that could affect vessel traffic.

The Coast Guard says high-water restrictions and advisories for the Sector New Orleans Captain of the Port Zone remain in place. For more details about these limitations to vessels on the river, visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/nola for more information.

The Coast Guard says the cause of the collision remains under investigation.