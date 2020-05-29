Latest Weather Blog
SpaceX prototype engine explodes during test at Texas site
BROWNSVILLE, TX - A prototype starship engine exploded during a test at the SpaceX site in Texas.
The explosion happened Friday afternoon at the SpaceX campus in Boca Chica. Video captured during a live stream of the test shows the Starship SN4 prototype's engine leaking a type of gas before igniting in a massive fireball.
RIP Starship SN4 ??https://t.co/klPMtZHxjW pic.twitter.com/hrrElBXmSC— Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2020
Friday was reportedly the prototype's fourth "static fire test" of its engine.
Crews were alerted to the fire at the site around 2 o'clock Friday afternoon. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon told KRGV his firefighters are monitoring the situation, but they haven't been called to assist.
Sheldon says SpaceX has their own fire crews working the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...