SpaceX crew is 'healthy, happy and resting' after historic launch Wednesday

All is well for the four crewmembers of the Inspiration4, including Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux, who made history as the youngest American in space.

SpaceX said Thursday afternoon that the four occupants, the first all-civilian crew to be launched into space, had already traveled around the Earth five and a half times since takeoff Wednesday night.

The @Inspiration4x crew is healthy, happy, and resting comfortably. Before the crew went to bed, they traveled 5.5 times around Earth, completed their first round of scientific research, and enjoyed a couple of meals — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

After three days in orbit, Dragon—the capsule which contains the crew—is scheduled to splash down somewhere near the Florida coast.

Arceneaux, a 29-year-old pediatric cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, said her battle with the disease changed the course of her life and ultimately led her here.

“Ever since I was a patient at St. Jude, I knew I wanted to grow up and work there," Arceneaux told WBRZ just days before the launch. "I just felt so close, part of the St. Jude family, and I was given so much hope that I wanted to share that hope with other kids going through the same thing.”

The hospital helped pioneer the mission alongside SpaceX in an effort to raise awareness and money for the medical center. St. Jude approached Arceneaux about joining the mission, and her space training began back in March.