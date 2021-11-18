SpaceX aborts approach to space station, delivery delayed

CAPE CANAVERAL - A navigation error has forced SpaceX to delay its shipment to the International Space Station.



SpaceX's supply ship, the Dragon, was less than a mile from the orbiting outpost Wednesday when a problem cropped up in the GPS system. The approach was aborted, and the Dragon backed away. NASA says neither the station nor its six-person crew was in any danger.



Just a few hours earlier, Russia successfully launched a cargo ship from Kazakhstan, its first since a failed launch in December.



SpaceX launched the Dragon capsule Sunday from NASA's historic moon pad in Florida. Everything was going well with the mission until the GPS issue. SpaceX says the problem is well understood and can be fixed before another delivery attempt on Thursday. The Russian supplies should arrive Friday.