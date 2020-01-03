Space heater near bed causes duplex fire

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a duplex fire on Fairfields Drive.

BRFD officials confirmed they were on the scene of the fire in the 2700 block of Fairfields Drive near North 26th Street. It started after 9:30 p.m. and was extinguished shortly after, according to officials.

Firefighters arrived to find a rear room in the duplex on fire, officials said. It was extinguished before it could spread.

Officials said the fire was caused by a space heater too close to a bed.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.