Southwest Mexico struck by powerful earthquake

ACAPULCO, Mexico - Mexico was rocked by a powerful earthquake late Tuesday, an event that killed at least one person and caused shaking from the country's southwest region to Mexico City.

WATCH: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wF3YkzWyQH — BNO News (@BNONews) September 8, 2021

CNN reports that according to the United States Geological Survey, the 7.0 magnitude quake struck 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) east-northeast of Los Órganos de San Agustín, about eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach resort city of Acapulco.

The quake was measured at an initial depth of 7.8 miles (12.6 kilometers) and at least 92 aftershocks were recorded, including one with a magnitude of 5.2, the Mexican State Civil Protection Secretariat reported.

The person killed in the earthquake was 19-year-old Eliodoro Hurtado, a young man who was killed in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

According to CNN, roughly 1.6 million utility customers were estimated to be without electricity in Mexico City and throughout four states, the country's state-owned utility service, Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said in a statement.

The power company said it was working to restore power to the impacted regions.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday night that the damage appeared limited, but added that there were rock slides near Acapulco.

Mexico is situated within two seismically active earthquake zones; the Baja California peninsula lies near the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate, while southern Mexico lies just north of the boundary between the North American Plate and the Cocos and Rivera tectonic plates.