70°
Latest Weather Blog
Southwest flight from New Orleans to Orlando lands in Tampa early after severe turbulence
NEW ORLEANS - A Southwest flight out of New Orleans to Orlando had to land early Wednesday after severe turbulence.
Flight 4273, which left Armstrong International airport at 6:40 a.m., was diverted to Tampa following the move through severe turbulence, according to WWL-TV.
Southwest said that "the captain declared an emergency to deviate from the filed flight plan and requested that paramedics be available when the aircraft arrived."
The condition of the flight attendent and the customer is currently unavailable. They were taken to a Tampa Bay area medical facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...
-
Landowner allows pipeline access, blames work for property flooding
-
Ponchatoula residents shaken up after deputy shot, killed man Monday
-
Neighbors find missing tortoise after days-long search
-
Recent LSU grads help seniors carry on a photo tradition