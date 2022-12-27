56°
Southwest calls situation 'unacceptable' as nearly 40 flights out of MSY canceled
NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is apologizing to employees and customers for an "unacceptable" situation leaving dozens of flights out of MSY canceled.
The airline cites the winter storm that swept through the south over Christmas weekend as the reason for the cancellations. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 5 flights through Southwest were on time, with 38 others canceled.
As of 9 p.m. Eastern on Monday, more than 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating the cancellations and the situation as a whole to see how to address the problem and if it could have been prevented.
