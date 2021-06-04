Southland Conference eyeing Southern, Grambling, Texas Southern and Prairie View as potential new members

(HBCUSports.com)-- A recently published report by CollegeAD indicates that four SWAC institutions, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Grambling, and Southern, are being targeted by the Southland Conference as potential new members.

Prairie View and Texas Southern, located in Texas; Grambling and Southern, located in Louisana; align perfectly with the Southland Conference’s geographic footprint. This is not the first time the SLC has targeted PV and TSU as possible league members, but according to the report, there are some unique circumstances at Grambling and Southern that give Southland officials reason to be optimistic in pursuing both Louisiana institutions.

Multiple sources affiliated with the SWAC institutions being targeted by the Southland have informed HBCU Sports that a move to switch conferences is unlikely. One source, in particular, even labeled the matter “a non-issue.”

Another source familiar with the situation referred to the attendance of past nonconference home-and-home football contests involving SWAC versus Southland opponents. “The Southland schools always produce higher attendance numbers, if not attendance records, when our schools play on their campuses,” the source stated. “But SWAC schools can’t get those same type of crowds when we play those Southland teams on our campuses.”

LINK TO FULL ARTICLE:

https://hbcusports.com/2021/06/04/report-southland-conference-targeting-prairie-view-texas-southern-grambling-and-southern-as-potential-members/