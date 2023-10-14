65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern wraps up homecoming week with 45-18 win against Lincoln Oaklanders

4 hours 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 5:41 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars won their homecoming game against the Lincoln Oaklanders 45-18. 

Trending News

Southern exploded in the first quarter of their homecoming game, scoring 28 points. Lincoln responded in the second quarter with 12 points and holding the Jags scoreless. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days