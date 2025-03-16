51°
Southern women's basketball gets 16-seed in NCAA Tournament

3 hours 48 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 7:00 PM March 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 16 seed.

The Jaguars will travel to Los Angeles to play in a First Four game against 16-seed UC San Diego on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The winner will play top overall seed UCLA on Friday.

Neither Southern or UC San Diego has ever won an NCAA Tournament game.

It is the third time the Jaguars have made the NCAA Tournament under head coach Carlos Funchess.

