51°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball gets 16-seed in NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 16 seed.
The Jaguars will travel to Los Angeles to play in a First Four game against 16-seed UC San Diego on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The winner will play top overall seed UCLA on Friday.
Neither Southern or UC San Diego has ever won an NCAA Tournament game.
Trending News
It is the third time the Jaguars have made the NCAA Tournament under head coach Carlos Funchess.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man hurt in shooting along 70th Avenue
-
Protest calls for Governor Landry to stop execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr.
-
More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...