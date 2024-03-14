Southern women's hoops falls in SWAC tournament to Alcorn

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southern Lady Jaguars basketball team dropped their opening game of the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham on Thursday, falling to Alcorn 59-52 officially ending their season.

The Jaguars trailed the entire game and could not get over the six-to-seven-point cushion the Lady Braves built early in the game.

Southern was led by Taylor Williams with 14 points and five rebounds. Chloe Fleming was the Jaguars only other scorer in double-figures as she finished with13 points and six boards.

Southern lost the game at the free throw line as they shot 58% making just 14 of their 24 attempts.

The Jaguars season ends with a final record of 15-15 overall and 13-6 in SWAC play.