Southern women's basketball wins 59-50 against Alabama A&M

3 hours 40 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, March 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HUNTSVILLE - Southern women's basketball defeated Alabama A&M score-score Saturday in their last regular season game for 2023-24.

Taylor Williams led Southern in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds.

Southern finishes their 2023-24 regular season with a 15-14 record.

