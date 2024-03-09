60°
Southern women's basketball wins 59-50 against Alabama A&M
HUNTSVILLE - Southern women's basketball defeated Alabama A&M score-score Saturday in their last regular season game for 2023-24.
Taylor Williams led Southern in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds.
Southern finishes their 2023-24 regular season with a 15-14 record.
