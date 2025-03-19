Southern women's basketball opens NCAA Tournament against UC San Diego on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, CA— Southern women's basketball will begin their March Madness journey on Wednesday night when they face UC San Diego in a First Four matchup of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jaguars have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a flawless run through the SWAC Tournament to secure their spot in the postseason.

UC San Diego has had similar success, winning nine of its last eleven matchups, including the Big West Conference tournament.

Southern is averaging 59.8 points, 33.6 rebounds and forcing nearly 19 turnovers a game. Aniya Gourdine has been a huge reason for the Jaguars' success, leading the team with an average of 12.8 points per game.

The Jaguars and Tritons will tipoff at 8:00 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU. The winner of the First Four will take on No. 1 UCLA on Friday.