Southern women's basketball on the road Tuesday against Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Co - The Southern Jaguars are back in action on the road against the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday night. The women's basketball squad is looking for their first win of the season after starting 0-5.

The Jaguars were defeated 65-45 on Sunday against the Colorado Buffaloes. Senior guard Aniya Gourdine led the team with 12 points and six rebounds in the loss.

The Rams are 3-1 on the season which includes a 85-28 win in their latest match against the Columbia Cougars. Colorado State's lone loss came last Wednesday at the hands of BYU.

Southern was picked to finish second in the 2024-2025 SWAC preseason poll.

Tipoff between the Jaguars and the Rams is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on the Mountain West Network.