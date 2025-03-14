Southern women's basketball faces Jackson State in SWAC Tournament semifinal on Friday

ATLANTA - Southern women's hoops is set to face the Jackson State Tigers on Friday afternoon in the SWAC Tournament semifinal.

The first-seed Jaguars defeated Mississippi Valley State by 20 points in the quarterfinal on Wednesday to advance in the tournament after receiving a two-round bye.

Against Mississippi Valley State, Southern shot nearly 32 percent from the field, which included 25 percent from beyond the arc. Soniyah Reed and Aniya Gourdine led the Jaguars with 13 points in that matchup.

The fourth-seed Jackson State Tigers defeated Grambling State 57-47 on Thursday after pulling away in the fourth quarter.

The winner of Friday's matchup will face the Alcorn State Braves in the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The Jaguars and Tigers tipoff at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the game airing on ESPN+.