Southern women get first win of the season over Prairie View
After starting the season 0-5, Southern women's hoops got their first win of the season in the SWAC opener against Prairie View 51-44.
LaMont Cole elected as new Mayor ProTem
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome inaugurated for second term
Local doctors expect Baton Rouge baby boom in 2021 following stay-at-home orders
Gov. Edwards: Next phase of La's vaccination distribution will begin Jan. 4
New Year's Day video forecast