72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships

4 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 10:23 PM May 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up Tuesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium, with the Southern women finishing third and the Southern men finishing ninth.

For full results, click here.

SWAC Women's Track and Field Championship Final Standings

1. Florida A&M, 127.5
2. Alabama State, 124.5
3. Southern, 105.5
4. Prairie View, 100.5
5. Alabama A&M, 90
6. Texas Southern, 81
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 46
8. Bethune-Cookman, 41
9. Jackson State, 40
10. Grambling, 39
11. Alcorn State, 17

SWAC Men's Track and Field Championship Final Standings

1. Texas Southern, 136 
2. Jackson State, 125 
3. Alabama State, 93 
4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 88 
5. Bethune-Cookman, 80
6. Florida A&M, 78
7. Prairie View, 61
8. Alabama A&M, 57
9. Alcorn State, 37
11. Grambling, 26

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days