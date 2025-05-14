72°
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
BATON ROUGE - The SWAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up Tuesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium, with the Southern women finishing third and the Southern men finishing ninth.
For full results, click here.
SWAC Women's Track and Field Championship Final Standings
1. Florida A&M, 127.5
2. Alabama State, 124.5
3. Southern, 105.5
4. Prairie View, 100.5
5. Alabama A&M, 90
6. Texas Southern, 81
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 46
8. Bethune-Cookman, 41
9. Jackson State, 40
10. Grambling, 39
11. Alcorn State, 17
SWAC Men's Track and Field Championship Final Standings
1. Texas Southern, 136
2. Jackson State, 125
3. Alabama State, 93
4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 88
5. Bethune-Cookman, 80
6. Florida A&M, 78
7. Prairie View, 61
8. Alabama A&M, 57
9. Alcorn State, 37
9. Southern, 37
11. Grambling, 26
