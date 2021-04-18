57°
Southern wins third straight Bayou Classic in rout of Grambling 49-7
Thanks to a high flying offense and an even better defense Southern takes down Grambling 49-7 to push their Bayou Classic winning streak to three. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton with almost 200 yards of total offense all by himself. Skelton was named game MVP for third straight time. Jags now lead Bayou Classic series 24-23.
