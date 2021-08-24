Southern will require masks at AW Mumford Stadium, proof of vaccination for indoor seating

BATON ROUGE - Southern University will require masks for all upcoming events inside its football stadium, including a music festival this weekend headlined by rapper Boosie.

A university spokesperson said Tuesday that masks will be required in all seating areas throughout A.W. Mumford Stadium, but all indoor areas—including the press box and fieldhouse—will require than fans show proof of vaccination.

The college said the mandate will extend to all events hosted at the stadium. That includes Boosie Bash, which is scheduled for this Saturday. A spokesperson said organizers have already agreed to those restrictions for the event.