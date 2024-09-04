85°
Southern wildlife refuge will open late for a week due to controlled alligator harvest

By: Sarah Lawrence

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron and Vermilion Parishes will be closed until noon each day between Sept. 4 and 10. 

The refuge is typically used for recreational outdoor activities, but for this week, any plans at the RWR will have to wait until the afternoon and evening due to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' controlled alligator harvest. 

The harvest will be in effect each day or until trappers have used up their designated tags for the season. 

Visitors to RWR must have a Louisiana-valid hunting or fishing license to be on the grounds. RWR hosts recreational fishing opportunities for crabs, shrimp, speckled trout, and many other species. 

For more information on the RWR's delayed opening, visit its website here

