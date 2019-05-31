Southern vs. #6 Mississippi State NCAA Regional | T9 6-9

STARKVILLE- In game one of the NCAA Starkville Regional Southern and Mississippi State, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning before the Jaguars got going in the 3rd.

A Javeyan Williams bunt got him on base. After a overthrown pickoff throw by Bulldog starter JT Ginn moved Williams to 2nd, Tyler LaPorte scored Williams on a base hit to left field.

Down 2-1 in 4th inning, Mississippi State starter JT Ginn left the game with an injury. Southern would take advantage scoring 3-runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Mississippi State would rally in the 5th inning scoring 4-runs to retake the lead 6-4.

Southern would come back and tie the game on a Johnny Johnson 2-run home run.

Mississippi State would come back to score 2-runs in the 7th and give up a home run in the 8th inning to give the Bulldohs a 11-6 lead.