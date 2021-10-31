69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern upsets Alcorn for first win over Braves since 2016

11 hours 58 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, October 30 2021 Oct 30, 2021 October 30, 2021 11:26 PM October 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

Southern upsets Alcorn for the first time since 2016 by the score of 38-35. Freshman kicker Luke Jackson hit a 47 yard field goal with 1 second left. The Jaguars improve to 4-4 on the year and give the Braves their first SWAC loss of the season.

The Jags were led by quarterback Bubba McDaniel who had 317 total yards and 1 score, and running back Jerodd Sims who had 76 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. 

Trending News

Southern gain momentum in the first half by forcing two fumbles, which led to two scores. The Jaguars will look to continue this momentum as they face another tough opponent next week in Florida A&M. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days