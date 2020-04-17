79°
Southern University wins $50K grant to improve campus

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Friday it was selected as the winner of Home Depot's Retool Your School contest for a third consecutive year.

Southern won the $50,000 grant thanks to an online vote at the Retool Your School website and through hashtags on social media. The money will go toward beautification of the campus or other improvement projects to be announced later. 

This year's win mean the university has pulled a total of $140,000 from the contest in the past three years. 

