Southern University welcomes incoming freshmen onto The Bluff during move-in day

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's 2une In was live on The Bluff as Southern University students moved onto campus Monday morning.

Hundreds of new Jaguars moved onto campus ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 18.

"I look forward to seeing those freshmen when they first get in. And then Friday, we're gonna have a pinning ceremony for them, and then they know that they're ready to start college," Southern Chancellor John Pierre told 2une In's Mia Monet.

Helping the students along the way as they transition to life on The Bluff is the Southern University Alumni Federation.

"We want to be here because we remember what it was like when we came, me some 30-something years ago," Executive Director Darrin Dixon said. "We want them to feel as welcome as we did when we came, when we were here."