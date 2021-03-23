62°
Southern University vs Jackson State set to air on ESPN
JACKSON, Miss. - Southern University's football game next weekend will be featured on national television.
Southern confirmed Tuesday that the April 3 match-up with Jackson State will be featured on ESPN. The game will kick off 4 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
"This is a great opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their talents to a national television audience as well as the Southwestern Athletic Conference, so fans can see the pageantry of HBCU football." SU Director of Athletics Roman Banks said in a statement. "We are very excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and alumni."
Details on tickets for the game can be found here.
