Southern University to host virtual commencement for spring, summer graduates

1 hour 45 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 August 03, 2020 6:32 PM August 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE- Southern University will host a virtual commencement ceremony for its spring and summer graduates of 2020, the university announced Monday in a news release.

The graduation ceremony will premiere on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. on the homepage of Southern University's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. The video will also be available for on-demand playback.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide mandates on large gatherings, traditional in-person ceremonies were canceled.

Kenneth C. Frazier, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Merrick & Co. Frazier, will be the commencement speaker.

The virtual ceremony will include remarks from the Southern University President-Chancellor Ray L. Benton, Governor John Bel Edwards, Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine Rutledge, and more.

