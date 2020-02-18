Southern University to host 26th Annual Black History Quiz Bowl, Thursday

Photo: Visit Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Southern University is hosting an exciting educational competition this Thursday.

The University's Ag Center, College of Agriculture, and Family and Consumer Sciences Center will host its 26th annual Collegiate Black History Quiz Bowl, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in the 3rd floor auditorium of T.T. Allain Hall on Southern University’s campus.

The competition's questions will cover a variety of topics, including current events, politics, history, sports, and entertainment.

While 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winning teams will earn medals, every participant will be given a book that's either by an African-American author or about some aspect of the black experience.

Southern University Ag Center Professor Emeritus, Owusu Bandele, Ph.D., is the creator and organizer of the Collegiate Black History Quiz Bowl.

Bandele will also hold Middle and High School Black History Quiz Bowl Championship Competitions at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, respectively, in T.T. Allain Hall.