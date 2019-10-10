85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University to hold Jaguar Preview Day on Nov. 9

1 hour 54 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 12:00 PM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 2019 Jaguar Preview Day is all set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 am.

The event, which draws over 2,000 high school students a year, offers high school students the opportunity to speak with Southern's faculty and staff, explore student organizations, and meet with current students. 

Check-in is at 9:00 a.m. and the program begins at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.subr.edu/page/jaguar-preview-2019 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days