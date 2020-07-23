Southern University to hold free food distribution, COVID testing event Saturday

BATON ROUGE — Southern University is continuing to show its support of the capital city's most vulnerable residents by organizing a food distribution/drive-thru COVID testing event for families in need.

The distribution will take place Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on campus and volunteers plan to distribute 1,500 boxes of food.

Patrons who stop by to pick up food (as well as those who show up to be tested for COVID-19) are required to wear masks or other face coverings and remain in their vehicles.

Community partners for this event include the Southern University Alumni Federation, Southern University Alumni Home Chapter, and local chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Both the food distribution and COVID-19 testing will take place in the parking lot of the F.G. Clark Activity Center (Minidome).

Also, free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available as Southern continues to serve as a site for testing, which is being performed as part of the City of Baton Rouge's #GeauxGetTested initiative, will be conducted from 7 a.m. until 7p.m.