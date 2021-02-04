Southern University to administer COVID vaccinations Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health plans to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 70 years and older on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The vaccinations will take place at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends some individuals who are eligible for the vaccine should wait if they have already gotten the vaccine within the last 14 days, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not out of isolation, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or have received monoclonal antibody therapy or convalescent plasma in the last 90 days.

Vaccinations are limited. Those who are interested and eligible are required to pre-register.

Click here to register.