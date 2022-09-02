Southern University System announces finalists for Shreveport campus leadership

SHREVEPORT - The Southern University Board of Supervisors has announced three finalists in their search for an individual to take over the main leadership role at the school’s Shreveport campus.

According to the SU board, the finalists are Rodney Ellis, Johnny Moore and Boyce Williams.

“Our efforts to find a new chancellor have been very productive and we are pleased to recommend these candidates to the SU System-President Chancellor for consideration. My thanks to the committee for their hard work and to the University for the opportunity to serve,” said Willie C. White III, chief executive officer, David Raines Community Health Centers and chairman of the committee.

The Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Search Committee has been tasked with finding a suitable replacement for Ray L. Belton, the former chancellor of Southern’s Shreveport institution. Belton was named as SU System President-Chancellor last summer.

The finalists will be interviewed by the Southern University System Board at its next meeting, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Shreveport.