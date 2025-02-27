Southern University students mourn the loss of a peer

BATON ROUGE - A tragic loss happened for the Southern University community after a 20-year-old student died overnight.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of Caleb Wilson who was brought to the hospital unresponsive overnight.

Wilson's peers say he was energetic and full of life.

"Campus has been quiet, and it's an unusual type of quiet because of the news we just found out," one student said.

What exactly happened to Caleb Wilson is unclear; he was a junior from New Orleans, a trumpet player in the "Human Jukebox" and majoring in mechanical engineering.

Police were called to a hospital where a group of people brought him late Wednesday night, and he was unresponsive.

District Attorney Hillar Moore couldn't comment too much on the specifics of the case, but he says more details will be available after the autopsy is completed.

"It's always sad to see someone die like that at a young age," Moore said. "It may be medical. It may be something different, but at this point, nobody really knows because it's very early on. In fairness to the young man's parents and family, I think everyone should be cautious as to what they're saying thinking, or jumping to."

Sources tell WBRZ Wilson was involved with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Police say the night started at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, and that's where the investigation started.

Wilson's father is a former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy. In response to the death, the sheriff's office released a statement saying in part.

"The JPSO stands in support of Deputy Wilson and his family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss."

Southern University released a statement saying all membership intake activities for all student organizations must pause. No members can be inducted, and non-compliance could result in disciplinary action.