Latest Weather Blog
Southern University reverses decision, won't reinstate campus-wide mask mandate
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has backed off its plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate across its campus this fall semester, just a day after first making the announcement.
A spokesperson for the college sent out the following statement Monday morning, walking back the decision. In a follow-up announcement, the college said masks would still be required at the Southern University Law Center.
"Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks mandatory on its campuses. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Masks are strongly encouraged in all indoor spaces to provide a safe atmosphere for all students, employees and visitors. Vaccine protocols remain in place. For more information about these protocols, go to sus.edu/vaccine."
Southern University students start class on Monday.
