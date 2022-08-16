79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University reverses decision, won't reinstate campus-wide mask mandate

16 hours 25 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, August 15 2022 Aug 15, 2022 August 15, 2022 11:21 AM August 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has backed off its plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate across its campus this fall semester, just a day after first making the announcement.

A spokesperson for the college sent out the following statement Monday morning, walking back the decision. In a follow-up announcement, the college said masks would still be required at the Southern University Law Center. 

"Upon further review of COVID-19 vaccination rates and other mitigation efforts, the Southern University System will not make masks mandatory on its campuses. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Masks are strongly encouraged in all indoor spaces to provide a safe atmosphere for all students, employees and visitors. Vaccine protocols remain in place. For more information about these protocols, go to sus.edu/vaccine."

Trending News

Southern University students start class on Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days